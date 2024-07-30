Errol 1 Light Polished Chrome and White Spotlight Ceiling Light with Glass Shade

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A stylish addition to your home, this LED spotlight is part of the Errol range, exclusive to Pagazzi Lighting. Finished in polished chrome throughout with a white-capped clear glass shade, the fitting has an overall minimal and sleek design. A modern piece, it is perfect for use in kitchens, hallways and as bedside spotlights.Need Bulbs? Pagazzi Offers a large range of LED GU10 light bulbs in a warm white, cool white and daylight.

Contemporary LED spotlight boasting a polished chrome and glass finish. Height: 11cm Width: 10cm Wattage: 10w Light Bulb: 1 x LED GU10 ( Not Included ) A stylish addition to your home, this LED spotlight is part of the Errol range, exclusive to Pagazzi Lighting. Finished in polished chrome throughout with a white-capped clear glass shade, the fitting has an overall minimal and sleek design. A modern piece, it is perfect for use in kitchens, hallways and as bedside spotlights.Need Bulbs? Pagazzi Offers a large range of LED GU10 light bulbs in a warm white, cool white and daylight.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.