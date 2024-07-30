Stoneleigh 3 Light Concrete and Wood Effect Spotlight Plate Ceiling Light

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A stylish addition to your home, this spotlight plate is a stunning fixture for any living space. Finished in a stunning concrete with wooden detail, the spotlight features 3 fully adjustable lamp heads, each with a concrete shade to house the light bulb. It is perfect for use in living rooms, kitchens, hallways, dining rooms and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? We have a range of GU10 LED light bulbs in a variety of colour tones: Warm White, Cool White and Daylight.

Amazing spotlight plate boasting trendsetting concrete and wood effect finish. Projection: 16 cm Diameter: 29 cm Maximum Wattage: 5w Light Bulb: 3 x GU10 LED Light Bulbs (Not Included) Dimmable: Yes A stylish addition to your home, this spotlight plate is a stunning fixture for any living space. Finished in a stunning concrete with wooden detail, the spotlight features 3 fully adjustable lamp heads, each with a concrete shade to house the light bulb. It is perfect for use in living rooms, kitchens, hallways, dining rooms and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? We have a range of GU10 LED light bulbs in a variety of colour tones: Warm White, Cool White and Daylight.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.