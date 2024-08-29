Jetta LED Floor Lamp

Jetta LED Floor Lamp

Jetta LED Floor Lamp
Contemporary LED floor lamp boasting a smooth satin nickel finish.Height: 142cmDiameter: 25.5cmKelvins: 3000k Warm WhiteLumens: 1350Wattage: 27wDimmable: NoLight Bulb: Integrated LEDA modern floor lamp, the Jetta LED floor lamp is a beautifully contemporary piece, exclusive to Pagazzi Lighting. Boasting a stunning smooth satin nickel finish, this swirling, unusual floor lamp features a continuous white band which flows fluently throughout the floor lamp, offering warm white LED light when lit. This tall floor lamp is set to dazzle guests and would look great in living rooms, hallways and bedrooms.

