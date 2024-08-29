This product's currently out of stock

A modern floor lamp, the Jetta LED floor lamp is a beautifully contemporary piece, exclusive to Pagazzi Lighting. Boasting a stunning smooth satin nickel finish, this swirling, unusual floor lamp features a continuous white band which flows fluently throughout the floor lamp, offering warm white LED light when lit. This tall floor lamp is set to dazzle guests and would look great in living rooms, hallways and bedrooms.

Contemporary LED floor lamp boasting a smooth satin nickel finish. Height: 142cm Diameter: 25.5cm Kelvins: 3000k Warm White Lumens: 1350 Wattage: 27w Dimmable: No Light Bulb: Integrated LED

