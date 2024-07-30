Marketplace.
Violet 5-Light Polished Chrome Semi-Flush Ceiling Light

Violet 5-Light Polished Chrome Semi-Flush Ceiling Light

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£159.00

£159.00/each

Violet 5-Light Polished Chrome Semi-Flush Ceiling Light
The Violet 5-Light semi flush in polished chrome and opal glass. Being a low height means the Violet semi-flush ceiling light can be fitted where ceiling heights are low such as in modern houses. Perfect for living rooms, dining rooms or even bedrooms. The Violet semi-flush ceiling light takes a G9 lamp, we’d always recommend using one of our highly efficient LED lamps available in a warm 3000k temperature or a crisp cool white 4000k, take a look at our LED Lamps for the full range.Dimensions: H20xDia50 cmRequires 5x G9 light bulbs

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here