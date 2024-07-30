Violet 5-Light Polished Chrome Semi-Flush Ceiling Light

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Violet 5-Light semi flush in polished chrome and opal glass. Being a low height means the Violet semi-flush ceiling light can be fitted where ceiling heights are low such as in modern houses. Perfect for living rooms, dining rooms or even bedrooms. The Violet semi-flush ceiling light takes a G9 lamp, we’d always recommend using one of our highly efficient LED lamps available in a warm 3000k temperature or a crisp cool white 4000k, take a look at our LED Lamps for the full range. Dimensions: H20xDia50 cm Requires 5x G9 light bulbs

