Marketplace.
Mhari Matt White 4 Light Ceiling Spotlight

Mhari Matt White 4 Light Ceiling Spotlight

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£79.00

£79.00/each

Mhari Matt White 4 Light Ceiling Spotlight
Modern LED spotlight bar boasting a satin nickel finish.Height: 15cmLength: 65cmMaximum Wattage: 40wLight Bulbs: 4 x E14 (not included)An elegant addition to your home, this 4 light chrome bar fitting has 2 arms which move independantly to ensure you get the best light possible whatever the layout of the room. Boasting a sleek polished chrome finish throughout, it is perfect for use in lounges, kitchens, hallways and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? we recoommend our E14 warm light for a soft glow in living areas, or our E14 daylight bulbs for a crisp bright light in kitchens.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here