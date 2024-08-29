Mhari Matt White 4 Light Ceiling Spotlight

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

An elegant addition to your home, this 4 light chrome bar fitting has 2 arms which move independantly to ensure you get the best light possible whatever the layout of the room. Boasting a sleek polished chrome finish throughout, it is perfect for use in lounges, kitchens, hallways and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? we recoommend our E14 warm light for a soft glow in living areas, or our E14 daylight bulbs for a crisp bright light in kitchens.

Modern LED spotlight bar boasting a satin nickel finish. Height: 15cm Length: 65cm Maximum Wattage: 40w Light Bulbs: 4 x E14 (not included) An elegant addition to your home, this 4 light chrome bar fitting has 2 arms which move independantly to ensure you get the best light possible whatever the layout of the room. Boasting a sleek polished chrome finish throughout, it is perfect for use in lounges, kitchens, hallways and bedrooms.Need Bulbs? we recoommend our E14 warm light for a soft glow in living areas, or our E14 daylight bulbs for a crisp bright light in kitchens.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.