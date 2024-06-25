Vanessa 40cm Table Lamp Small

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Vanessa Table Lamp Small.Make a statement with the stunning Vanessa Table Lamp Small exclusive to PAGAZZI Lighting. The lamp features clear glass detailing on the polished chrome base. A silver faux silk shade completes the elegant design and offers a gentle and welcoming diffusion of light when lit. Perfect for placing in your living room as a focal point. It measures 400mm in height by 240mm in diameter.Requires 1 x 60w GLS BC light bulb (not included).

Vanessa Table Lamp Small.Make a statement with the stunning Vanessa Table Lamp Small exclusive to PAGAZZI Lighting. The lamp features clear glass detailing on the polished chrome base. A silver faux silk shade completes the elegant design and offers a gentle and welcoming diffusion of light when lit. Perfect for placing in your living room as a focal point. It measures 400mm in height by 240mm in diameter.Requires 1 x 60w GLS BC light bulb (not included).

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.