Marketplace.
Vanessa 40cm Table Lamp Small

Vanessa 40cm Table Lamp Small

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£55.00

£55.00/each

Vanessa 40cm Table Lamp Small
Vanessa Table Lamp Small.Make a statement with the stunning Vanessa Table Lamp Small exclusive to PAGAZZI Lighting. The lamp features clear glass detailing on the polished chrome base. A silver faux silk shade completes the elegant design and offers a gentle and welcoming diffusion of light when lit. Perfect for placing in your living room as a focal point. It measures 400mm in height by 240mm in diameter.Requires 1 x 60w GLS BC light bulb (not included).

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here