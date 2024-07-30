Marketplace.
Letzia Tier Scallop LED Fitting Warm White LED

Letzia Tier Scallop LED Fitting Warm White LED

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£269.00

£269.00/each

Letzia Tier Scallop LED Fitting Warm White LED
Stunning 2 tiered LED pendantHeight: 100 cmColour Temp: 3000K (Warm White)Lumens: 1180Max Wattage: 20.5WDouble Insulated: NoDimmable: NoThis contemporary 2 tiered clear acrylic fitting with its scallop etched print detail is neatly suspended by a series of fine linear cables. The metallic silver finish and scallop bottom edges soften the overall look of this contemporary fitting. The Letzia tiered LED light is an ideal addition to any household. Perfect for a feature light above a dining room table.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here