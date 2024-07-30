Rosa 5-Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Ceiling Light

The Rosa 5-Light Semi-Flush ceiling light is finished with a antique brass frame and white opal round-shaped glass shades surrounding the G9 lamps. The five lights are capable of great light output, and the gracefully curving arms give a generous diameter of 46cm, ensuring the light spill covers a larger area. Combined with a height of just 16cm, make this a great choice for larger rooms and low ceiling areas.

Dimensions: H16xDia46 cm

Requires 5x G9 lightbulbs

The Rosa 5-Light Semi-Flush ceiling light, with its soft, sweeping profile and glass shades, blends easily with many interior styles, from the more contemporary townhouse to the relaxed, easy living style seen in many show homes. It will add a touch of discrete luxury to modern or traditional settings and is a great choice for the living room or bedroom; it will easily illuminate a stairwell or hallway and has a matching wall light.