Daria LED Table Lamp

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A stunning addition to your home, this Daria table lamp is a beautiful piece from Pagazzi Lighting. An acrylic tubular table lamp which features a polished chrome base and micro bead effect inner, offering a warm white, gorgeous effect when lit. This table lamp will add style into any modern living space.

Contemporary LED table lamp boasting a sparkly finish. Height: 30.5cm Diameter: 12cm Wattage: 24w LED Kelvins: 3000k Warm White Integrated LED: Yes A stunning addition to your home, this Daria table lamp is a beautiful piece from Pagazzi Lighting. An acrylic tubular table lamp which features a polished chrome base and micro bead effect inner, offering a warm white, gorgeous effect when lit. This table lamp will add style into any modern living space.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.