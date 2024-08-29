Bimber Pendant Light Shade Polished Chrome

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A stunning addition to your home, this pendant light shade is part of the Bimber range from Pagazzi Lighting. Boasting a round shape, the piece is made up of alternating curved clear and chrome panels. This ball-shaped shade features an open bottom to allow easy access to the light bulb. It is an 'easy fit' non-electric pendant which can be fitted with ease to an existing bulb in lounges, hallways, bedrooms and dining rooms.

Contemporary pendant light shade boasting a polished chrome finish. Height: 26cm Diameter: 32cm Maximum Wattage: 60w Flex Not Included A stunning addition to your home, this pendant light shade is part of the Bimber range from Pagazzi Lighting. Boasting a round shape, the piece is made up of alternating curved clear and chrome panels. This ball-shaped shade features an open bottom to allow easy access to the light bulb. It is an 'easy fit' non-electric pendant which can be fitted with ease to an existing bulb in lounges, hallways, bedrooms and dining rooms.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.