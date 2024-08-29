Marketplace.
Elin Textured Cylinder Shade with Trim Gold Trimmed Silver Shade

Elin Textured Cylinder Shade with Trim Gold Trimmed Silver Shade

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.00

£29.00/each

Elin Textured Cylinder Shade with Trim Gold Trimmed Silver Shade
Stunning Gold designed shadeHeight: 21.5 cmDiameter: 33 cmThis flamboyant geometric shade is easy to install. 33cm in diameter it has a glitzy gold metallic PVC. Cover and is framed with silver trim on the top and bottom edges. This unique shade is an ideal way to add grandeur to any room giving a warm glow when lit.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here