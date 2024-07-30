Loop Polished Chrome Touch Table Lamp

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Add a modern touch to your home with the Loop table lamp. Boasting a bright polished chrome finish and oval grey faux silk shade, this lamp will complement any interior decor. Complete with touch control, you can easily adjust the light levels to suit your mood.

Sophisticated touch table lamp boasting grey shade Height: 50cm Shade Height: 20cm Shade Diameter: 18cm Max Wattage: 40w Bulbs: 1 x E27 light bulb (Not Included) Touch Lamp Add a modern touch to your home with the Loop table lamp. Boasting a bright polished chrome finish and oval grey faux silk shade, this lamp will complement any interior decor. Complete with touch control, you can easily adjust the light levels to suit your mood.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.