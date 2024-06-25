Darla Black Pendant Shade

A beautiful addition to your home, this pendant light shade is part of the Darla range. Boasting a polished chrome finish, this elegant shade is a two-tiered piece, featuring clear crystal glass detailing. When lit, a sparkly diffusion of light is cast. It is ideal for updating existing ceiling lights in lounges, hallways and bedrooms.

Dimensions: H14xDia21 cm

Can fit both a 40w E27 or B22 GLS bulb. Lightbulb not included with the fixture.