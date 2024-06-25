Marketplace.
Lena 2 Light Black Table Lamp with Glass Shades

Lena 2 Light Black Table Lamp with Glass Shades

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£85.00

£85.00/each

Lena 2 Light Black Table Lamp with Glass Shades
Elegant 2 light table lamp enjoying a matte black finishHeight: 43cmWidth: 15cmDiameter: 15cmMax Wattage: 5wBulbs: 2 x G9 Light Bulbs (Not Included)Timeless in its design, this is the perfect table lamp for both a modern or traditional interior. Its two glass globes and stainless steel detailing give it a sleek look while the matte black finish gives it a subtle touch of glamour. This lamp will add instant drama to any table top, whilst still being subtle enough to sit in your living room with ease.
BlackGlassIndoor UseWiredTable Lamp

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here