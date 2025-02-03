Marketplace.
Mason Copper Touch Table Lamp

Mason Touch Table Lamp CopperHeight: 29cmDiameter: 12cmMax Wattage: 40wBulbs: 1 x E14 Candle (Not Included)Contemporary table lamp available only at PAGAZZI Lighting. The Mason Touch Table Lamp boasts a copper shade with cut-out detailing. A sparkly fabric inner lining completes the design. The shade rests on a touch sensitive copper base and offers 3 levels of light.
