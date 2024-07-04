Marketplace.
Keto Pendant Light Shade Clear Glass

Keto Pendant Light Shade Clear Glass

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£45.00

£45.00/each

Keto Pendant Light Shade Clear Glass
Keto Pendant non electric shadeThe Keto Pendant is a gorgeous non electric shade designed for ceiling use. The pendant boasts a girlish, frilly shape which adds to the feminine design. The 'crackled' effect on the champagne coloured glass gives the fitting a unique edgeThis pendant shade measures a height of 193mm and is 210mm in diameter.Suitable for bulbs with a maximum wattage of 60.

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here