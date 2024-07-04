Barnet 3 Light Pendant Ceiling Bar Polished Chrome

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Barnet 3 light pendant features a straight, polished chrome ceiling bar from which the pendant wires attach. The outer glass shades connect at the bottom of the wire via a cylindrical, polished chrome attachment. Within the clear glass shades, there are inner polished chrome shades which house the bulbs.Need Bulbs? Style this light with one of our vast selection of LED E27 light bulbs

Contemporary Pendant Ceiling Light with Polished Chrome finish. Maximum Drop: 110cm Minimum Drop: 40cm Width: 19cm Length: 78cm Maximum Wattage: 60w Light Bulb: 3 x E27 Light Bulbs (Not Included)

