Zana 162cm Floor Lamp

Contemporary floor lamp boasting a polished chrome finish.Height: 162cmDiameter: 25.5cmMaximum Wattage: 28wLight Bulb: 5 x G9 Capsule Light Bulbs (Not Included)A beautiful addition to your living space, this lamp is part of the Zana range from Pagazzi Lighting. Finished in polished chrome throughout, the piece boasts a spiral central stem, of which 5 globe shaped shades are attached. Each of the shades are metal with acrylic beaded detailing, offering a gorgeous effect when lit. Perfect for use in bedrooms, lounges or in hallways.
