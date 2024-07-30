Marketplace.
Josie Mercury Effect Glass Table Lamp with Taupe Shade

Josie Mercury Effect Glass Table Lamp with Taupe Shade

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£95.00

£95.00/each

Josie Mercury Effect Glass Table Lamp with Taupe Shade
Mercury Effect Chrome and Glass Table Lamp with Taupe ShadeHeight: 58.5 cmDiameter: 36 cmBulb: 1 x ES (Not Included)Switch: Clear In-LineDouble Insulated: YesCable Colour: ClearStunning chrome and glass table lamp with taupe shade. This would fit well in any house and would accentuate modern and chrome details in the room. This lamp would suit perfectly anywhere that would benefit from a tall, eye-catching fixture.
SilverIndoor UseWiredTable Lamp

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here