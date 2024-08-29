Marketplace.
Merton Pendant Ceiling Light Black

Merton Pendant Ceiling Light Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Pagazzi Lighting (Web) Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£89.00

£89.00/each

Merton Pendant Ceiling Light Black
Contemporary ceiling pendant boasting a black steel finish.Maximum Drop: 110cmMin Drop: 30 cmHeight: 25 cmLength: 15cmWidth: 15cmMaximum Wattage: 60wLight Bulb: 1 x E27 GLS Light Bulb (Not Included)If you're looking to add something a bit different to your home, the uniquely designed Merton Pendant Ceiling Light would be the perfect option for you. This adjustable piece is composed of a cylindrical smoked glass shade, housed within a rectangular black steel frame. Need Bulbs? We think this light looks best with any of our E27 4w LED Vintage light bulbs for a rustic, warm glow.
BlackIndoor UseWiredCeiling Light

View all Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here