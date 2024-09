Merton Pendant Ceiling Light Black

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Contemporary ceiling pendant boasting a black steel finish. Maximum Drop: 110cm Min Drop: 30 cm Height: 25 cm Length: 15cm Width: 15cm Maximum Wattage: 60w Light Bulb: 1 x E27 GLS Light Bulb (Not Included) If you're looking to add something a bit different to your home, the uniquely designed Merton Pendant Ceiling Light would be the perfect option for you. This adjustable piece is composed of a cylindrical smoked glass shade, housed within a rectangular black steel frame. Need Bulbs? We think this light looks best with any of our E27 4w LED Vintage light bulbs for a rustic, warm glow.

