Stephie 4 Light Ceiling Light Bar Satin Nickel

The Stephie 4 Light Ceiling Light Bar is a truly stunning fitting, perfect for hanging in multiples over kitchen and dining units and islands. Boasting a steel ceiling plate bar finished in satin nickel, the piece features 4 beautiful double glass shades, with a smoked glass outer and a glitter bubble effect inner. When lit, a gorgeous effect is created offering a mesmerising glow. This light is supplied with LED light bulbs.Need Bulbs? Pagazzi recommends using our 3w LED G9 Capsule bulbs which are a great replacement for standard halogen light bulbs.

Contemporary Pendant Ceiling Bar featuring a Smoked Glass finish. Maximum Drop: 110cm Width: 10cm Length: 97.5cm Lumens: 800 Kelvins: 3000k Maximum Wattage: 3w Light Bulb: 4 x LED G9 Capsule Light Bulb ( Included )

