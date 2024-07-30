Zanita 1 Light 2 Toned Stem Silver Floor Lamp

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Stunning 2 toned floor lamp Height: 160 cm Diameter: 40 cm Bulb: 1 x E27 (Not Included) Max Wattage: 60W Double Insulated: Yes This amazing floor lamp is a stunning addition to any home. Perfect for sitting in a living room or hallway, the Zanita gives off fantastic light. Finished in chrome and black with a metallic shade, this fits in perfectly with modern decor or could act like a splash of contemporary amongst otherwise traditional design.Need Bulbs? Style this light with one of our vast selection of LED E27 light bulbs

