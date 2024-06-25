Teamson Kids Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Nursery Bed with Cabinet Grey

Your dolls will enjoy a slumber party in Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Bunk Bed for 18" Dolls. Whether your little one has multiple dolls or they're having a sleepover with friends, this bunk bed provides a cozy resting place for when the lights go out. Choose to have the beds stand on their own, or stack together for the ultimate sleepover bunk bed! This elegant gray bed with round finials features white polka dots and pink accents. Each bed is equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable night's rest including headboard, footboard, pink blankets and matching pillows. A pink ladder is included so your doll can access the top bunk when stacked. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy doll bed is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. Included with the toy bunk bed are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. This bunk bed is designed for use with dolls up to 18" tall. The Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Bunk Bed measures 20" x 10.75" x 17.25" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.