Atlantic Cool Box - 10L 12V - Blue

Keep cans, sandwiches and other picnic essentials cool even in the height of summer with this 10L Electric Cool Box from Atlantic.

The sturdy polypropylene construction boasts long-lasting insulation whilst protecting the contains contained within from getting crushed and squished, making this box perfect for packing in the back of the car on those long family road trips!

The 12V adaptor plugs into any standard car charger, helping to maintain temperature even on longer excursions.

A compact 10L capacity offers ample room for approximately 9 cans (as well as ice) - perfect for fishing trips, couple's picnics and plenty more besides!