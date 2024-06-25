Atlantic Cool Box - 30L 12V - Blue

Keep cans, sandwiches and other picnic essentials cool even in the height of summer with this 30L Electric Cool Box from Atlantic.

The sturdy polypropylene construction boasts long-lasting insulation whilst protecting the contains contained within from getting crushed and squished, making this box perfect for packing in the back of the car on those long family road trips!

The 12V adaptor plugs into any standard car charger, helping to maintain temperature even on longer excursions.

A large 30L capacity offers ample room for approximately 27 cans (as well as ice) - perfect for festivals, family adventures, garden parties and more!