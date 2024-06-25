Atlantic Cool Box - 30L - Blue

Keep cans, sandwiches and other picnic essentials cool even in the height of summer with this 30L Cool Box from Atlantic.

The sturdy polypropylene construction boasts long-lasting insulation whilst protecting the contains contained within from getting crushed and squished, making this box perfect for packing in the back of the car on those long family road trips!

A large 30L capacity offers ample room for approximately 27 cans (as well as ice) - perfect for festivals, family adventures, garden parties and more!

To maximise storage space even further, pair your cool box with a couple of Atlantic's reusable slimline Freezer Blocks - an efficient and economical alternative to standard bags of crushed or cubed ice (sold separately).