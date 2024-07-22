Marketplace.
Atlantic Cool Box - 18L - Blue

2(1)
Keep cans, sandwiches and other picnic essentials cool even in the height of summer with this 18L Cool Box from Atlantic.The sturdy polypropylene construction boasts long-lasting insulation whilst protecting the contains contained within from getting crushed and squished, making this box perfect for packing in the back of the car on those long family road trips!A compact 18L capacity offers ample room for approximately 16 cans (as well as ice) - perfect for fishing trips, couple's picnics and plenty more besides!To maximise storage space even further, pair your cool box with a couple of Atlantic's reusable slimline Freezer Blocks - an efficient and economical alternative to standard bags of crushed or cubed ice (sold separately).

