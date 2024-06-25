Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Turkey and Rice - 2kg

Arden Grange Adult with fresh turkey & rice 2kg

Arden Grange adult with fresh turkey & rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains a high proportion of turkey which is a delicious and digestible protein source and gentle alternative to chicken. All our food contains a unique blend of natural nutrients and other healthy ingredients to help promote optimal vitality as well as your pet's well-being. This includes prebiotics to stimulate digestion and balance intestinal flora to support the immune system, essential fatty acids to promote a shiny coat and skin, cranberries to support the urinary tract and natural antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to provide optimal all-round care for your pet. Our products are naturally hypoallergenic. Therefore, this recipe does not contain wheat gluten and soy or dairy products. This reduces the risk of food intolerances and allergies that can cause digestive disorders and intolerances. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.

Highly palatable turkey recipe Ideal for normally active adult dogs Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Turkey 31% (turkey meat meal 26%, fresh turkey 5%), rice 26%, maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, dried krill, whole linseed, yeast, minerals, (prebiotic) fructooligosaccharides FOS (900mg/kg), (prebiotic) mannan-oligosaccharides MOS (400mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine (185mg/kg), (MSM) methylsulfonylmethane (185mg/kg), chondroitin sulphate (130mg/kg), cranberry extract (100mg/kg), nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

