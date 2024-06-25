Arden Grange Performance Adult With Chicken and Rice - 12kg

This recipe benefits from a higher level of chicken oil as the primary fat source, compared to our standard diets, promoting optimal skin and coat condition as well as ensuring sustained energy levels. In addition, the diet contains boosted levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM to help protect the joints of working dogs.

Specially- formulated for very active or working dogs Contains natural antioxidants

Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 26%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (26%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, yeast, krill, fish meal, whole linseed, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, glucosamine (370mg/kg), MSM (370mg/kg), chondroitin (260mg/kg), yucca extract, cranberries, green tea extract (100mg/kg), quercetin (100mg/kg), nucleotides.

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives