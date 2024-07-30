Marketplace.
Arden Grange Prestige Dog Food Rich in Fresh Chicken and Rice - 12kg

Arden Grange prestige rich in fresh chicken is a concentrated recipe designed to fulfil the nutritional needs of dogs with higher requirements for calories or smaller feeding portions, whether a much-loved family pet, or a working or show dog. The higher protein and fat levels promote excellent condition in a highly digestible form, which is particularly suitable for pregnant or lactating bitches and convalescing dogs. This extremely palatable diet is also suitable for the fussiest eater.
Concentrated recipe, great for higher calorie requirements.High protein and fat levelsIdeal for lactating bitches and convalescing dogs
Pack size: 12kg

Ingredients

Fresh chicken (20%), chicken meat meal (min 20%), rice, maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole dried egg, fish meal, chicken digest, whole linseed, yeast, krill, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, yucca extract, glucosamine, MSM, chondroitin, cranberries, nucleotides.

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

