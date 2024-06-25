Marketplace.
Arden Grange Large Breed Puppy/Junior Food With Fresh Chicken and Rice - 6kg

Arden Grange Large breed puppy/junior large breed with fresh chicken & rice 6kg
Arden Grange puppy/junior large breed is a complete, super premium pet food for large breed puppies and adolescent dogs, containing boosted levels of joint support for the extra demands placed on these breeds. This diet has been formulated to meet the nutritional requirements for steady, healthy growth and development.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Large / giant breed growing puppies.
Growth diet for large breed puppies.Large kibble size for larger breed puppiesBoosted levels of joint care to aid larger breeds.
Pack size: 6kg

Ingredients

Chicken (chicken meat meal 30%, fresh chicken 5%), rice (19%), maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, krill, minerals, yeast, whole dried egg, whole linseed, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, glucosamine (370 mg/ kg), MSM (370mg/kg), chondroitin (260mg/kg), yucca extract, cranberries, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

