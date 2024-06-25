Marketplace.
Arden Grange Grain Free Light/Senior Dog Food Chicken and Superfoods 2kg

Arden Grange Grain free light/senior chicken & superfoods 12kg
Arden Grange Grain free light/senior chicken & superfoods is a complete, super premium pet food ideally suited for older or overweight dogs. It contains fewer calories and benefits from significantly higher levels of joint supplements compared to our adult maintenance diets. It is also suitable for younger dogs requiring less protein and/or fat. This recipe excludes grains and cereals and contains a novel carbohydrate source for dogs who cannot tolerate white potato or rice. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients. Our special superfood blends of fruit and plant extracts include nutrient-rich ingredients that have been selected for their excellent antioxidant properties, and will provide much needed support to dogs immune systems and overall health and wellbeing. The benefits of adding superfoods to our diets are increasingly gaining recognition. Rich in certain compounds, these foods hold powerful potential to boost our health and that of our pets.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Senior dogs with an intolerance to grains.Senior dogs that favour a grain free diet.Adult dogs that favour a grain free diet that need a low fat diet.Adult dogs with an intolerance to grains that need a low fat diet.
Grain free recipeBoosted with the Arden Grange Superfood blend.Joint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Chicken 41% (chicken meat meal 21%, fresh chicken 20%), sweet potato (17%), tapioca, peas, beet pulp, refined chicken oil, linseed, pumpkin, chicken digest, krill, pea fibre, whole egg, coconut oil (1%), yeast, minerals, prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, spirulina (0.1%), chia seeds (0.1%), glucosamine (888mg/kg), MSM (888mg/kg), chondroitin (624mg/kg), cranberry extract (500 mg/kg), pomegranate extract (500 mg/kg), dried blueberries (500mg/kg), dried mulberries (500mg/kg), dried lingonberries (500mg/kg), dried rosehips (500mg/kg), yucca extract, nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listingMay Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

