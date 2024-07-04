Arden Grange Sensitive Large Breed Adult Dog Food Ocean White Fish and Potato - 2kg

Arden Grange Sensitive grain free adult large breed ocean white fish & potato 2kg

This is a complete, super premium pet food for large and giant breed adult dogs with particularly sensitive skin and/or digestion. This gentle recipe excludes grains and cereals and contains fresh ocean white fish as an easily digestible source of protein. It has a larger kibble size for a bigger bite and increased levels of glucosamine, chondroitin and MSM, which can help maintain supple, strong joints and cartilage, especially important in large and giant breeds. This diet also includes our blend of nutrient-rich superfood ingredients. Directions: See images for feeding guide Suitable for: Large / giant breed adult dogs that need a sensitive, low allergen diet.

Sensitive grain free recipe Larger kibble size for large/giant breed dogs. Boosted levels of joint care to aid larger breeds.

Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Fresh ocean white fish (22%), sweet potato (22%), potato (18%), ocean white fish meal (17%), refined chicken oil, beet pulp, whole egg, whole linseed, fish digest, krill, yeast, minerals, citrus extracts (0.1%), glucosamine (740mg/kg), MSM (740mg/kg), prebiotic FOS, prebiotic MOS, chondroitin (520mg/kg), yucca extract, dried elderberries (340mg/kg), dried rosehips (230mg/kg), black pepper (200mg/kg), dried blackcurrants (200mg/kg), dried blackberries (190mg/kg), dried blueberries (150mg/kg), dried raspberries (150mg/kg), curcumin (100mg/kg), dried cranberries (100mg/kg), nucleotides

Allergy Information

Contains: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing May Contain: See 'Ingredients' for full composition listing

Additives