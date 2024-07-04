Marketplace.
Arden Grange Adult Dog Food With Fresh Duck and Rice - 2kg

Arden Grange Adult with fresh duck & rice 2kg
Arden Grange adult with fresh duck & rice is a complete, super premium pet food for normally active adult dogs. It contains a high proportion of duck, which is a delicious and digestible novel protein source.All our food contains a unique blend of natural nutrients and other healthy ingredients to help promote optimal vitality as well as your pet's well-being. This includes prebiotics to stimulate digestion and balance intestinal flora to support the immune system, essential fatty acids to promote a shiny coat and skin, cranberries to support the urinary tract and natural antioxidants, vitamins and minerals to provide optimal all-round care for your pet. Our products are naturally hypoallergenic. Therefore, this recipe does not contain wheat gluten and soy or dairy products. This reduces the risk of food intolerances and allergies that can cause digestive disorders and intolerances.Directions: See images for feeding guideSuitable for: Normally active, adult dogs.
Highly palatable and digestible duck recipeIdeal for normally active adult dogsJoint support and prebiotics in every recipe.
Pack size: 2kg

Ingredients

Duck 31% (duck meat meal 26%, fresh duck 5%), rice 26%, maize, refined chicken oil, beet pulp, chicken digest, whole dried egg, dried krill, whole linseed, yeast, minerals, (prebiotic) fructooligosaccharides FOS (900mg/kg), (prebiotic) mannan-oligosaccharides MOS (400mg/kg), yucca extract, glucosamine (185mg/kg), (MSM) methylsulfonylmethane (185mg/kg), chondroitin sulphate (130mg/kg), cranberry extract (100mg/kg), nucleotides

Additives

Does Not Contain ColoursDoes Not Contain FlavoursDoes Not Contain Preservatives

