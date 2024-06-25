Tower 4Pce Chopping Board Set With Stand White

The Tower 4pce Chopping Boards Set with stand is a great solution for any modern kitchen. It helps you to store your chopping boards neatly and conveniently in one place on your worktop. Each of the chopping boards measures 29cm (L) x 22.5cm (W) x 0.6cm (D) and is an ideal size for all your food preparation needs. The illustrated index-style tabs show different boards for a different range of foods - fruit and veg, cooked food, raw meat and fish. A great way to avoid cross-contamination of food, which is not only hygienic but also very user-friendly. Each chopping board, as well as the stand itself, features silicone non-slip feet to avoid any movement whilst cutting or removing the boards. Collect the full Cerastone range for all your best loved dishes, with 100% recyclable product and packaging.