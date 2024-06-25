Marketplace.
image 1 of Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier White
image 1 of Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier Whiteimage 2 of Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier Whiteimage 3 of Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier Whiteimage 4 of Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier Whiteimage 5 of Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier White

Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£44.99

£44.99/each

Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier White
This high-performance dehumidifier by BLACK+DECKER is perfect for creating a comfortable setting in your home. With powerful dehumidifying technology, it eliminates damp while extracting excess moisture from the air and prevents mould. Lightweight and compact by design, it is easy to move the unit around the home to achieve healthy environments throughout. Ideal for small box rooms, cupboards, wardrobes and closets. Complete with a 900ml water tank, the unit will effectively extract up to 250ml of excess moisture per day, meaning you can keep it running for a few days until the tank reaches full capacity. When the tank is full, the unit with automatically shut-off to prevent any leaks or spillages. Easy to use controls allow you to operate the unit simply from a touch of a button.
Extracts up to 250ml of moisture per dayThermoelectric peltier technology / no compressorOne touch control operationIdeal for small roomsAuto shut off and indicator when water tank is full900ml Removable translucent water tankLow noise performance 30dBLED indicatorCompact lightweight and portableEnergy efficient with low power 22.5W consumption

View all Heating & Cooling

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here