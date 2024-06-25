Black+ Decker BXEH60001GB 900Ml Compact Dehumidifier White

This high-performance dehumidifier by BLACK+DECKER is perfect for creating a comfortable setting in your home. With powerful dehumidifying technology, it eliminates damp while extracting excess moisture from the air and prevents mould. Lightweight and compact by design, it is easy to move the unit around the home to achieve healthy environments throughout. Ideal for small box rooms, cupboards, wardrobes and closets. Complete with a 900ml water tank, the unit will effectively extract up to 250ml of excess moisture per day, meaning you can keep it running for a few days until the tank reaches full capacity. When the tank is full, the unit with automatically shut-off to prevent any leaks or spillages. Easy to use controls allow you to operate the unit simply from a touch of a button.