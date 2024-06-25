Garden Storage Bench 120 cm Solid Acacia Wood
This wooden storage bench exudes a rustic charm and is a great addition to your home decor as well as your garden.
Made of solid acacia wood, the bench is hardwearing and highly durable. The large storage compartment below the seat provides ample space for keeping various household items within reach and neatly organised. The armrests and the backrest add to the bench's seating comfort.
- Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish
- Overall dimensions: 120 x 63 x 84 cm (W x D x H)
- Storage compartment dimensions: 110 x 50.5 x 26 cm (W x D x H)
- Seat height from the ground: 43 cm
- Armrest height from the ground: 62 cm
- Includes ample storage space
- Assembly required: Yes
- Cushion included: No
|Type
|Garden
|Material
|Wood
|Assembly required
|Yes
|Indoor or Outdoor
|Outdoor
