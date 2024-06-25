7 Piece Garden Dining Set Black and Brown

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

This garden dining set is an excellent choice for your garden, patio or terrace. The garden chair is made of PE rattan, making it weather-resistant and durable. The table features a WPC tabletop with simple line, which is easy to clean and suitable for outdoor use. The aluminium frames also ensure the stability and studiness for this set. Thanks to the lightweight construction, this outdoor furniture set is easy to move. Note: We recommend covering the furniture set in the rain, snow or frost. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black and brown . Material: WPC, aluminium . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, aluminium with powder-coated finish . Dimensions: 55 x 64 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Chair's backrest reclines in 7 positions . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

This garden dining set is an excellent choice for your garden, patio or terrace. The garden chair is made of PE rattan, making it weather-resistant and durable. The table features a WPC tabletop with simple line, which is easy to clean and suitable for outdoor use. The aluminium frames also ensure the stability and studiness for this set. Thanks to the lightweight construction, this outdoor furniture set is easy to move. Note: We recommend covering the furniture set in the rain, snow or frost. Important information - Table: . Colour: Black and brown . Material: WPC, aluminium . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 74 cm (L x W x H) . Chair: . Colour: Black . Material: PE rattan, aluminium with powder-coated finish . Dimensions: 55 x 64 x 105 cm (W x D x H) . Chair's backrest reclines in 7 positions . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 6 x Chair

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.