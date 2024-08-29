5 Piece Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Teak

This wooden garden dining set, with an elegant and contemporary design, is a great choice for dining or relaxing in the garden. Solid teak wood: Solid teak wood is a beautiful natural material. It has been seasoned, kiln dried and then fine sanded to give a very smooth appearance. Teak wood is known for its exceptional strength and weather resistance. Sturdy tabletop: This dinner table provides you with a sturdy tabletop. You can place your snacks, drinks, and any of your favourite decorations. Water-resistant feature: With its water-resistant feature and classic look, you can place the garden furniture set anywhere around your sweet home whether indoors or outdoors!Comfortable seating experience: Each bench and dinner chair has a backrest, which makes it highly comfortable to sit on. Note:Each product comes with an assembly manual in the box for easy assembly. In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to protect it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Table: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions: 150 x 90 x 77 cm (L x W x H) . Leg size: 5 x 5 cm (L x W) . Table top frame thickness: 28 mm (allowance +/- 2 mm) . Table top slats thickness: 12 mm (allowance +/- 2 mm) . Bench: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions (each): 114 x 60 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat depth: 50 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Armrest height from the ground: 67 cm . Chair: . Material: Fine sanded teak hard wood with waterbase finish . Dimensions (each): 50 x 53 x 90 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 50 cm . Seat depth: 43 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Bench . 2 x Chair