3 Piece Folding Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia

Enjoy your leisure time with your family and friends around this wooden garden set! Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Foldable design: The outdoor set can be folded away for easy movement and transportation. You can store it with less space when not in use. Practical top: The stable top of the bistro table is ideal for placing your drink or any other necessity you need close at hand. One side of the table is straight so it can be placed against the wall. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring a backrest, the outdoor chair gives you the utmost comfort. Easy-to-clean surface: The oil-finished surface makes this folding table easy to clean with a damp cloth. Wide applications: The set has a timeless design and suits almost any decor. You can place it on your home or any commercial patio, garden, balcony, and so on. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No . Chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish . Dimensions: 48.5 x 57 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 44 cm . Seat depth: 39 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 90 x 60 x 72 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chair . 1 x Table