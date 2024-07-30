Marketplace.
3 Piece Folding Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia

3 Piece Folding Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Berkfield Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£185.99

£185.99/each

3 Piece Folding Garden Dining Set Solid Wood Acacia
Enjoy your leisure time with your family and friends around this wooden garden set! Solid acacia wood: Solid acacia wood is a beautiful natural material. Acacia wood is a tropical hardwood, which is dense, sturdy, and durable. Foldable design: The outdoor set can be folded away for easy movement and transportation. You can store it with less space when not in use. Practical top: The stable top of the bistro table is ideal for placing your drink or any other necessity you need close at hand. One side of the table is straight so it can be placed against the wall. Comfortable seating experience: Featuring a backrest, the outdoor chair gives you the utmost comfort. Easy-to-clean surface: The oil-finished surface makes this folding table easy to clean with a damp cloth. Wide applications: The set has a timeless design and suits almost any decor. You can place it on your home or any commercial patio, garden, balcony, and so on. Good to know:To make sure your outdoor furniture stays beautiful, we recommend protecting it with a waterproof cover. Important information - Assembly required: Yes . Cushion included: No . Chair: . Material: Solid acacia wood with a natural oil finish . Dimensions: 48.5 x 57 x 91 cm (W x D x H) . Seat width: 44 cm . Seat depth: 39 cm . Seat height from the ground: 45 cm . Table: . Material: Solid acacia wood with an oil finish . Dimensions: 90 x 60 x 72 cm (W x D x H) . Delivery contains: . 2 x Chair . 1 x Table

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here