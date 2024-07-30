3 Piece Bistro Set Cast Aluminium Bronze

This bistro set will add a luxurious touch to any dinner. It will be a great pleasure to chat with your friends or have a cuppa while relaxing on this decorative yet functional garden furniture set. The patio bistro set is made of cast aluminium, which is weather-resistant and highly durable. The detailed floral pattern will give any garden, patio or conservatory a romantic touch. Note: In order to extend the life of your outdoor furniture, we recommend you to clean it regularly and do not leave it outdoors without protection unnecessarily. Clean: Use a mild soap solutionStoring: If possible, store in a cool, dry place indoors. If the product is stored outdoors, protect it with a waterproof cover. Wipe and dry the excess water or snow from flat surfaces after a rain or snowfall. Allow sufficient air circulation to avoid moisture-related damage. Important information - Colour: Bronze . Material: Cast aluminium . Table dimensions: 53 x 53 x 65 cm (L x W x H) . Chair dimensions: 41 x 41 x 85 cm (W x D x H) . Assembly required: Yes . Delivery contains: . 1 x Table . 2 x Chair