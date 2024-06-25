Bar Stools 4 pcs Black 38x38x80 cm Powder-coated Steel

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

These 4 bar stools will make a great addition to your garden, balcony or patio! Powder-coated steel: This set of bar chairs is made of powder-coated steel, which is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Practical design: These bistro chairs have footrests, which can provide you added comfort, so you can sit comfortably on the chairs. Wide applications: These multifunctional pub chairs feature a perfect shape to fit in any environment in your house. It can be used in your kitchen, dining room, living room, patio etc. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 38 x 38 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum loaded capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: YesDelivery contains:4 x Bar stool

These 4 bar stools will make a great addition to your garden, balcony or patio! Powder-coated steel: This set of bar chairs is made of powder-coated steel, which is an exceptionally hard and strong material. It offers sturdiness and stability. The powder coating on the surface of steel creates a protective layer against rust, corrosion, and wear. Practical design: These bistro chairs have footrests, which can provide you added comfort, so you can sit comfortably on the chairs. Wide applications: These multifunctional pub chairs feature a perfect shape to fit in any environment in your house. It can be used in your kitchen, dining room, living room, patio etc. Important information - Colour: Black . Material: Powder-coated steel . Dimensions: 38 x 38 x 80 cm (L x W x H) . Maximum loaded capacity (per seat): 110 kg . Assembly required: YesDelivery contains:4 x Bar stool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.