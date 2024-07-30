Marketplace.
image 1 of Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blue
image 1 of Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blueimage 2 of Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blueimage 3 of Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blueimage 4 of Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blueimage 5 of Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blue

Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Online Home Shop Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£15.99

£15.99/each

Dreamscene Luxury Waffle Honeycomb Mink Warm Blanket, 200x240cm - Teal Blue
These luxurious super soft mink faux fur waffle blankets are ideal for use as a throw over furniture such as beds. It adds a vibrant colour and decorative design to any room whilst also helping you to keep exceptionally warm on those chilly winter nights. Its multipurpose use allows for travelling or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be lonely again when you snuggle up to this blanket.
Luxury qualitySupersoft warm waffle throwFoldable travel blanket

View all Throws & Blankets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here