OHS Metal Wire Multipurpose Food Pantry Storage Basket Organiser - Black

This stylish and practical basket is perfect for storing your towels, clothing and accessories. The durable material and sturdy handles make it easy to carry. The sleek black colour adds a touch of sophistication to your any area. Keep your home organized and your pup's belongings easily accessible with this must-have storage basket. Size: L28 x W22 x D12cm.