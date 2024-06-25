Teamson Home Outdoor 3-Tier Zen-Style Pedestal Water Fountain with Stone Trim & Pump, Stone Gray

Relax, unwind and indulge yourself with the Teamson Home 3 tier Zen waterfall. This garden waterfall is natural in look and with a realistic grey stone tower it brings a touch of natural beauty to your outdoor or indoor space. Standing at 36.5” high the relaxing water flows from each tier of this water feature which mimics the realistic sounds of a waterfall adding a peaceful atmosphere. Suitable for outdoor and indoor use, our Teamson Zen Waterfall comes with free water pump. Made from polyresin, this durable but charming cascading water feature will fit effortlessly into your home and your guests will marvel in its beauty and calming effect. DIMENSIONS: 52.0 x 52.0 x 92.7 (cm)