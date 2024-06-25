Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lights

Teamson Home Solar Power Bronze water fountain will add a touch of opulence to your garden area. This four-tier fountain creates a relaxing atmosphere as the water gently flows from tier to tier. With this beautiful bronze water ornament, you can sit back and enjoy the water cascading while the gentle lighting will add a relaxing atmosphere. DIMENSIONS: 31.0 x 26.2 x 72.4 (cm)