image 1 of Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lights
image 1 of Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lightsimage 2 of Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lightsimage 3 of Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lightsimage 4 of Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lightsimage 5 of Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lights

Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lights

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Teamson Home Solar-Powered 4-Tier Stone-Look Water Feature Fountain with LED Lights
Teamson Home Solar Power Bronze water fountain will add a touch of opulence to your garden area. This four-tier fountain creates a relaxing atmosphere as the water gently flows from tier to tier. With this beautiful bronze water ornament, you can sit back and enjoy the water cascading while the gentle lighting will add a relaxing atmosphere.DIMENSIONS: 31.0 x 26.2 x 72.4 (cm)
Faux stone column, water trickling down four bowlsIlluminated by solar-powered LED lightsIncludes pump, solar panel, necessary hardware

View all Garden Décor & Lighting

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here