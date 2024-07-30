Nicola Spring Cotton Bath Sheet - 160cm x 90cm - Grey

Breath fresh new life into any bathroom, shower or toilet with this Cotton Bath Sheet from Nicola Spring.

Each towel in our collection has been woven from a blend of cotton and polyester, perfectly balancing softness and absorbency with strength and durability.

The cool grey colour provides a sleek modern accent in any interior; pair with our matching Hand Towels, Bath Towels and Wash Cloths for the complete coordinated set!

Suitable for machine washing at 30Â°C.