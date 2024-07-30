Harbour Housewares Round Bathroom Pedal Bin - 3 Litre - Chrome

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

A waste bin is an essential you need to have in your bathroom, but that doesn't mean that it can't also be part of the modern decor in your space. The Harbour Housewares Bathroom Pedal Bin is both fashionable and functional! This high quality accessory is sure to add flair to your interior. - Stainless steel construction for a rust-proof, sleek look - Convenient non-slip pedal opens the lid on the can - Bin features a plastic liner that lifts out with a handle for easy emptying - Waste bin is 26cm tall by 16.5cm in diameter - Bin holds 3 LitersFinish your bathroom decor with pretty, practical accessories!

A waste bin is an essential you need to have in your bathroom, but that doesn't mean that it can't also be part of the modern decor in your space. The Harbour Housewares Bathroom Pedal Bin is both fashionable and functional! This high quality accessory is sure to add flair to your interior. - Stainless steel construction for a rust-proof, sleek look - Convenient non-slip pedal opens the lid on the can - Bin features a plastic liner that lifts out with a handle for easy emptying - Waste bin is 26cm tall by 16.5cm in diameter - Bin holds 3 LitersFinish your bathroom decor with pretty, practical accessories!

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.