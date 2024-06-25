Green Blade Butane Gas Weed Burner - Silver

This weed burner is manufactured with a unique gas cylinder locking design to prevent leakage & a piezo ignition for easy & safe operation.

The flame is adjustable for economical use & the heat blast will permanently destroy plant cell structure.

It is environmentally friendly as uses no hazardous chemicals & is also ideal for de-icing pavements, de-freezing brass water pipes & lighting fireplaces etc.

It should only be used with high quality butane gas fuel & should only be operated outside & in well ventilated areas. CE Approved.