Nicola Spring Cotton Hand Towels - 90cm x 50cm - White - Pack of 2

Breath fresh new life into any bathroom, shower or toilet with these Cotton Hand Towels from Nicola Spring.

Each towel in our collection has been woven from a blend of cotton and polyester, perfectly balancing softness and absorbency with strength and durability.

The crisp white colour provides a sleek modern accent in any interior; pair with our matching Bath Towels, Sheets and Wash Cloths for the complete coordinated set!

Suitable for machine washing at 30Â°C.